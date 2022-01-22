Macon-Bibb Board of Elections going through transition

Elections supervisor says she resigned due to stressful nature of the job.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Jeanetta Watson officially moved on from her job as Macon-Bibb County’s Election Supervisor. Her resignation letter says the overwhelming stress of the job took a toll on her mental health.

Darius Maynard, Chairman for the Bibb Board of Elections, says Watson felt it was time to move on to new opportunities.

“We certainly thank her for her leadership through all of these elections,” he said. “And all of these years helping our office be one of the best in the state.”

The Board of Elections named Tom Gillon as the interim elections supervisor. Gillon has worked full-time with the Board of Elections since 2013. He says he’s flattered that the Board chose him to serve Watson’s role temporarily, and he plans to run the office until the Board names a replacement.

“Staff here, they know their jobs, they know their jobs better than I know their jobs,” he said. “So we’ve done this many elections before, and so I’m not really that worried about it.”

Maynard says they’ll open an application for the Elections Supervisor position, and they hope to find someone within the next month.

He says the ideal candidate has a strong work ethic, is unbiased, and can pick up where Watson left off.

“Jeanetta’s gotten us to a great place,” he said. “And so I hope the next person will be able to take us to an even greater place in terms of technology and efficiency and things of that nature.”

Gillon says Watson’s resignation was unexpected but that he understood her decision.

“She was a fantastic supervisor, a good person, and she will be sorely missed,” he said.

In her resignation letter, Watson also said that not having an assistant contributed to her decision to leave the job. With big elections on the horizon this year, the board is eager to get that top job filled.