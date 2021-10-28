Macon-Bibb DPH honors lives lost to Covid-19

More than 500 flags are planted outside the Macon-Bibb Department on Forsyth Street.

The flags are meant to represent citizens in Macon-Bibb County who died from Covid-19 during the pandemic. The memorial is similar to the one at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

We spoke with the administrator for the Health Department, Dr. Jimmy Smith, about the importance of honoring the lives lost.

“We didn’t ask who was vaccinated or who was not vaccinated,” said Dr. Smith. “We do know these represent the moms, the dads, the grandparents, aunts, uncles of those that we’ve lost in our community.”

The Health Department says it will leave the memorial out for several weeks. They say it could grow as numbers are updated.

You can get your Covid vaccine at the Health Department on Wednesday’s from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. with no appointment.