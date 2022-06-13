Macon-Bibb County searching for more lifeguards

The Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation department is working to open more pools.

Macon-Bibb County opens pools

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation department is working to open more pools.



Right now, only three pools are open: the Delores A Brooks Rec Center, the Booker T. Washington Rec Center, and the South Bibb Rec center. The pools are open on a rotating schedule.



Parks and Recreation Director Robert Walker says there’s a national shortage of lifeguards.



“As well as summer camp leaders, so just getting people to come in and apply for lifeguards as well as pass the certification test,” he said.



Walker says there are currently 15 active lifeguards and six more waiting to complete training.

Walker says his initial goal was to have 30 active lifeguards this summer, but he says he’ll make the best out of what he has.



To apply for a lifeguard position, visit maconbibb.us .