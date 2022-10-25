Macon-Bibb County offices experiencing phone outage, temporary numbers provided

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Some Macon-Bibb government phone lines are down due to an outage with the county’s phone provider.

Macon-Bibb says that, at the moment, citizens calling government offices might consistently hear a busy signal– if that’s the case for you, they’ve provided a list of alternate temporary phone numbers. The county also says that the 911 and non-emergency line at (478) 751-7500 is still operational.

I.T. Director Reginald Brown says that the County is working closely with the provider to find the solution to the outage. He also had this to say–“I’m confident our IT personnel and the technicians with our phone provider will figure out the issue and correct it. We apologize for any inconvenience this outage may cause you and we’ll let you know when the problem is fixed.”