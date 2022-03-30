Macon-Bibb County nearing 1-year anniversary of start of fight against blight

It's been almost a year since Macon-Bibb started its fight against blight.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — It's been almost a year since Macon-Bibb started its fight against blight.

April 14th marks the one-year anniversary of the campaign.

The county demolished its 150th structure Wednesday afternoon.

The home at 849 Lilly Avenue was the 50th home demolished this year.

Demolitions began with a goal of removing 30 blighted houses in 30 days in 2021. The goal is to have demolished 300 buildings by the end of the 2022.

Mayor Lester Miller says the process of removing these structures has gotten faster.

“We’re way ahead of schedule this year, 50 after three months, as opposed to 100 the entire last year,” he said. “We’re certainly going to keep doing this until every blighted property in Macon-Bibb County is down and we start to rebuild our community one block at a time.”

Mayor Miller says there are still about 600 blighted properties on the list.



