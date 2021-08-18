Macon-Bibb County increasing minimum wage for government employees

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The minimum wage for Macon-Bibb County employees is getting a boost. Macon-Bibb County commissioners voted to increase the minimum wage for all employees making less than $14/hour.

Currently, the minimum wage is $12.66 per hour or a salary of $26, 332.

Tuesday night commissioners voted to increase the minimum wage to $14/hour effective January 2022. The minimum wage will then increase to $15/hour in 2023.

According to the proposal, employees earning $15 per hour or more tend to be better suited to obtain healthcare, retain stable housing, have access to fresh foods and be less susceptible to the impacts of poverty.