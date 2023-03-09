Macon-Bibb County honors late Doctor Betty Tolbert

The park opened in 2019 at the former site of Wise Avenue Park, and was named in her honor.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Macon-Bibb County leaders along with family and friends, gathered Thursday morning at Doctor Betty Tolbert Park to honor her memory.

Dr. Tolbert was a lifelong educator who dedicated herself to serving the community.

Tolbert’s daughter, Gail Tolbert-Smith, assisted in the unveiling of a plaque.

“I can hear her saying, ‘they’re doing that for me?’. She never worked for accolades and awards and recognition. She worked to change lives,” said Tolbert-Smith.

Doctor Tolbert worked for the Bibb County School District for 17 years, and founded Macon Progressive Academy.

Thursday would have been her 88th birthday.