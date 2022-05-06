Macon-Bibb County files lawsuit against hotel due to public nuisance

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County filed a lawsuit in Superior Court Wednesday against the owners and management of the Bridgeview Inn and Suites on Harrison Road.

County leaders say between March 2016 and February 2022, more than 600 emergency calls were placed regarding Bridgeview, including drug crimes, pandering, armed robbery, rape, and other illicit activity.

“There must be action taken by the owners here and at properties just like it to end the illegal activity. To stop being a breeding ground of violence and drug usage,” said Mayor Lester Miller. “We can’t keep continuing to respond to the same spot repeatedly and having our public safety resources constantly diverted from other areas of town.”

Macon-Bibb County is asking the Court for the following relief:

that this matter be scheduled for a hearing before in Superior Court;

that the property be declared a public nuisance;

that the Court temporarily and permanently enjoin and restrain Defendants from continuing to maintain this nuisance;

that the Court award judgment in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendants for the requested equitable and declaratory relief sought in the Complaint; and

that Plaintiff have such other and further relief as this Court deems just and equitable.

“Improving public safety is our community’s top priority, and we have the legal basis to force businesses to take the necessary steps to stop being centers of this dangerous activity,” said Mayor Miller.

Georgia law states that any nuisance which tends to the immediate annoyance of the public in general, is manifestly injurious to the public health or safety, or tends greatly to corrupt the manners and morals of the public may be abated by the order of a judge of the superior court of the county in which venue is proper.