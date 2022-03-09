Macon-Bibb County appoints bicentennial committee

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— 22 people will serve on the Macon-Bibb County Bicentennial committee. Commissioners appointed them during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole Meeting.

Most of the appointees were in attendance:

Alex Habersham Andrea Cooke Anna Roberts Beverly Olson Chris Sheridan Denny Jones Dr. Beverly Glover Dr. Thomas Duval Gary Wheat Jaime Kaplan James Barfield Janice Ross Jim Montgomery Karla Redding Andrews Dr. Michael Burnett Oney Hudson Susan Cable Sylvia McGee Dr. Thelma Dillard Justice Verda Colvin Virgil Adams Wes Griffith

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller, said people on the committee were chosen by Commissioners.

There will be one more vote next Tuesday. The members will then get copies of the ordinance and a list of their responsibilities.