Macon-Bibb County appoints bicentennial committee

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller, said people on the committee were chosen by Commissioners.
Ariel Schiller,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— 22 people will serve on the Macon-Bibb County Bicentennial committee. Commissioners appointed them during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole Meeting.

Most of the appointees were in attendance:

  1. Alex Habersham
  2. Andrea Cooke
  3. Anna Roberts
  4. Beverly Olson
  5. Chris Sheridan
  6. Denny Jones
  7. Dr. Beverly Glover
  8. Dr. Thomas Duval
  9. Gary Wheat
  10. Jaime Kaplan
  11. James Barfield
  12. Janice Ross
  13. Jim Montgomery
  14. Karla Redding Andrews
  15. Dr. Michael Burnett
  16. Oney Hudson
  17. Susan Cable
  18. Sylvia McGee
  19. Dr. Thelma Dillard
  20. Justice Verda Colvin
  21. Virgil Adams
  22. Wes Griffith

There will be one more vote next Tuesday. The members will then get copies of the ordinance and a list of their responsibilities.

