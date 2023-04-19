Macon-Bibb County announces new jet ski competition coming to Lake Tobesofkee this weekend

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Macon-Bibb County and Visit Macon announced Wednesday that a new jet ski competition event is coming to Lake Tobesofkee that will bring in hundreds of people from out of town.

Visit Macon along with Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller held a press conference at Sandy Beach Park at Lake Tobesofkee, to announce the competition that will take place Friday 21st through Sunday April 23rd.

The event be a motorcross-type race that is open to the public to watch and to participate in.

“We’re so excited to have been chosen to host this national event that will surely make a splash,” says Mayor Lester Miller. “This is a great way to show off our Lake Tobesofkee and all that it has to offer.”

An official schedule for the event has not been released. 41NBC will have more details about the race with the schedule as it is released.