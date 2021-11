Macon-Bibb Coroner: Man found dead in north Macon

According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the victim was found in a car in front of the Best Western.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was found dead in a car on Riverside Drive late Tuesday night.

