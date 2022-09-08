Macon-Bibb community mourning loss of beloved volunteer, community member Steven Fulbright

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb community is mourning the loss of beloved volunteer and community member Steven Fulbright.

Fulbright passed away suddenly Tuesday due to health complications Those in the community who knew Fulbright, say he will be missed.

Fulbright was vice president of sales and services for Visit Macon and a member of several nonprofit organizations around Macon. One of those organizations was Historic Macon, where he served as board chair.

Executive Director Ethiel Garlington says he was always great to be around.

“Steven Fulbright was one of the pillars of our community,” Garlington said. “He was one of Macon’s biggest champions and a believer in the community and believer in downtown. He was always happy. He always had humor in everything, so even on a stressful flea market day when he’s checking out a bunch of people, he was always smiling, always happy to help people and an incredible ambassador, not just for Historic Macon, but for Macon as a community.”

Fulbright also helped with programs for the Grand Opera House. He would perform with Storytellers Macon telling stories about his love for the Hay House. Julia Rubens with Mercer University said he loved performing.

“He has always been here,” Rubens said. “He told a story up on our stage recently. He loved Broadway. He was a big show tunes fan and big karaoke fan, so just a really soulful, dedicated and caring person.”

The Grand Opera House is honoring Fulbright’s memory with a Broadway tradition of dimming the lights on its marque. Fulbright is the second person who’s been honored this way. The first was Little Richard.

“He was the kind of person always cheering others on,” Rubens said. “His last name, Fulbright, should show who he was. He was such a full bright for the city, and so we decided to put this message on the marquee to show that our lights have dimmed a little bit without Steven in them.”

On Friday, the Grand Opera House will be releasing a podcast featuring Steven’s story from the Macon Storytellers event.