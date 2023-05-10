Macon-Bibb Commissioners tour new amphitheater at Macon Mall as construction continues

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Construction crews are making headway on the new Macon amphitheater and revitalization project at the Macon Mall. Macon-Bibb Commissioners and county leaders toured the site on Tuesday.

Commissioner Al Tillman believes the amphitheater will become one of the city’s premier attractions.

“What y’all see is something amazing and magnificent,” he said.

The new amphitheater will accommodate more than 12,000 people, allowing for large shows and concerts.

“If you want to be right there on the dance floor in the mosh pit in the very beginning, you can be there,” Mayor Lester Miller said. “If you wanna be under a covered pavilion, those seats will be more permanent. If you want your own VIP experience, you can have that.”

The revitalization project also includes the largest pickleball court in the country, municipal courtrooms and the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections within the mall. Commissioner Tillman sees this as a means to breathe new life into the Eisenhower Corridor and showcase Macon’s offerings.

“The Macon that you knew from years ago is back, and it’s back in a bigger way,” he said. “People want to come and see what Macon has to offer, and this is very unique.”

Construction on county offices within the mall is set to finish by July 1. The amphitheater and pickleball courts are slated for completion by year’s end.