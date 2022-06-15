Macon-Bibb commissioners considering funding for organization that provides rental, utility assistance to those in need

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners are considering a $50,000 grant for Family Advancement Ministries in Macon.

The organization provides rental and utility bill assistance to families in need.

Ministry leaders say the money would cover rent and utilities for about four families per month for about six months.

“We want to make sure that we keep our families, and our community as a whole,” Gigi Rolfes said. “We all lose when somebody loses their home. I’s our way of helping our brothers and sisters get through this crisis.”

The commission will meet again next Tuesday, June 21 to vote on final approval for the funding.