Macon-Bibb approves Saturday early voting date

Saturday, November 26th will be included in advance in-person voting hours

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections held a special called meeting Tuesday morning, to approve Saturday early voting in the run-off election between Senator Warnock and Herschel Walker.

Early voting for the runoff will take place November 26, and November 28 through December 2. The board voted to hold early voting at the main Board of Elections Office, and the Theron Ussery locations.

On December 6, voters will need to go to their own polling location between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

According to Thomas Gillon, Macon-Bibb Interim Election Supervisor, there are several ways to cast your ballot if you don’t vote early.

“Please come out and vote, you have three ways, early voting, absentee voting and election day, so pick whatever method works best for you and vote,” said Gillon.

For citizens like Lana Goitia-Paz, adding an extra day of voting means more people can get to the polls.

“It’s a win for voters, as long as they’re having that extra day, a weekend especially when folks are typically off work to be able to exercise their right to vote,” she said.

Although she’s glad the Board of Elections approved an extra day, she says six days is still not enough. Others like David Sumrall, were opposed to adding the extra early day of voting.

“These workers are already over worked from the weeks that they’ve already spent doing this and so just for that matter alone it would be enough but even a greater issue to us is election security,” he said.

Another concern for Sumrall is making sure there are enough poll watchers. Gillon says his team is fully prepared and ready.