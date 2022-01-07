Macon-Bibb County announcing two new free, drive-up COVID-19 testing sites Friday
A news conference will be held in Commission Chambers at City Hall.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County and Heritage Pharma Group will hold a news conference Friday morning to announce two new free, drive-up COVID-19 testing sites.
The sites will include both PCR and rapid testing, according to a Macon-Bibb release.
The news conference will be held in Commission Chambers at City Hall at 10:30 a.m.. The public can stream the announcement here.
“I really want to encourage people to get their vaccinations and take all recommended safety precautions,” Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller said. “This is another chance to make sure people have access to the services they need and to learn their status to take the proper precautions.”