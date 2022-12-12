Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare looking to adopt out pets to loving homes, seeking volunteers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 70 dogs and 20 cats are available for adoption at the Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare Shelter.

“Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is here to pick up strays in the community who need to be picked up, so sick, injured, and aggressive are obviously our top priority for public safety reasons,” manager Tracey Weather said. “And once we hold them for seven days to see if the owner is coming for them, then we’ll do a behavior evaluation on them, and if they pass, we’ll move them over to our adoption center.”

The shelter does staff full-time employees but is always in need of volunteers to help play with cats and walk dogs.

A dog named Huey is currently the oldest member of the shelter and has been there for 60 days. The shelter says he’s very loving,bursting with energy and is looking for a good home.

“We always need volunteers obviously, we need fosters for kittens,” Weather said. “That really helps us out when we have little babies that can’t be adopted out because they’re not old enough, especially for like socialization, and we could always use food for our community assistance program. So we give out dog food, cat food and cat litter to people who are in need in our community.”

The shelter works with rescue groups in the community to raise awareness for adoptable pets.

Around the holidays, the shelter hosts a Christmas-themed event. This year’s was called “Yappie Holidays.”

“It went really good!” Weather said. “We had Ricky’s Tacos out here serving up some tacos. We had lots of vendors and a few rescue groups who brought their animals with the hopes of getting them adopted, and Santa Claus was here taking pictures, so it was a huge success.”

According to the shelter, two pets were adopted during the event. They also raised more than $700 to help fund the shelter’s efforts to give back to the community.

If you’re interested in learning how to adopt or volunteer at the shelter, vsit the shelter’s website here.