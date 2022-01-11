Macon-Bibb and Ryland Environmental to hold live Q&A broadcast to answer questions about new solid waste collection services

Flyer Credit to Macon-Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County and Ryland Environmental is working to host a live Q&A session to answer questions about the new solid waste collection services.

The session is scheduled to be broadcast live on Thursday, January 13th, at 2:00 p.m. on Macon-Bibb County’s Facebook page and www.maconbibb.us . This live will focus on the county-wide collection services that began with Ryland on January 3rd.

The release from Macon-Bibb says questions for the broadcast have been compiled over the past several weeks from emails, social media comments and posts, phone calls, and text messages. Questions will also be taken live from the comments section, but if you’d like to submit a question before the broadcast, you can email them to eruiz@maconbibb.us

Mayor Lester Miller says, “People have questions about the new service, so we want to make sure everyone has the information they need during this transition,” and “Our goal from the beginning has been to be as transparent as possible during this change, and we are hoping this Q&A will be helpful for everyone.”

The County’s Communications team has been working to put out information to help the public during this transition, including #TrashTalk videos, media coverage, live demonstrations, and more. Those looking for more information can Macon-Bibb’s website.