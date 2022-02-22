Macon Beets partners to host first ever ‘Plant-based demonstration project’

A new plant-based diet demonstration program is starting Tuesday, February 22 in Macon.

The organization ‘Macon Beets’ is partnering with the Macon Volunteer Clinic and Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia to host the 10-day, immersive diet program.

40 Rescue Mission residents will take part in learning how to make and eat healthier foods.

Blood work was taken before the program started and will be taken after it to see how eating a plant-based diet impacts health.

We spoke with a resident who will take part in the program. Rodney Jordan has been staying at the Rescue Mission since September.

“I’m really excited about this, because I need something to motivate me to go on a diet and to lose weight because I have health issues,” Jordan said. “So this right here is going to motivate me to do the things I need to do.”

Those participating will get three meals a day.