Macon Beer Company wins Macon Burger Week for second year in a row

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Beer Company was announced as the winner of 2021 Macon Burger Week.

It’s the restaurants second straight title.

According to the restaurant, the week-long event helped bring more foot traffic through the doors.

“It’s really great to be able to see new faces and really just show them what Macon Beer Company is all about,” operating partner Michael Dean said.

The restaurant sold 2,000 of its “High on the Hog” burger. Dean says turnout was better than anticipated.

The burger won with more than 1,000 votes.

“We did substantially better than we did last year,” Dean said. “Every single day we were on a wait, for at least an hour to an hour and a half. You can’t put a price tag on any kind of advertisement that brought as many people that came in this week.”

Bearfoot Tavern was one of the other 14 competitors. It served up the “Tavern-Ghetti” burger.

Owner Kris Ellis says they were looking forward to this year’s week full of burgers.

“Macon Burger Week was certainly a shot in the arm for all the restaurants down here to get people down,” he said.

The Georgia Beef Board partnered with Visit Macon to put on the event for the fourth year.

The award for Cleverly Created Burger–a new honor this year–went to Cashman Pub’s “The Angry Cow.”

“There were 15 restaurants that participated this year,” Georgia Beef Board spokesperson Taylor Evans said. “Some of them were new, some of them were old favorites returning, and it just shows how much reach this promotion has. We keep getting new restaurants to join Macon Burger Week, and that just brings more of our community to be involved.”

Another award for the most beef sales will be announced at a later date after sales have been totaled.

If you didn’t get the chance to try Macon Beer Company’s Burger, you’re in luck. It will now be added to the menu.

If you participated in Macon Burger Week, you have until November 20 to mail in your passport.