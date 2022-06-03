Macon Bacon’s comeback falls short as they lose to the Savannah Bananas

Savannah Bananas are the only team to beat the Bacon this season.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Bacon hosted rival Savannah Bananas tonight with Macon native Austin Emener on the mound for the Bacon.

The Bananas scored two runs in three consecutive innings to take a 6-1 lead at the end of the fourth inning.

Going into the bottom of the sixth, the Bananas led 6-2. But with the bases loaded and only one out, Savannah walked back-to-back Bacon batters to give up two easy runs. But with the bases still loaded, Bacon failed to put the ball in play and couldn’t convert their bet chance.

The Bacon go on to lose 6-4.

The Bacon and Bananas face off again tomorrow, but this time in Savannah at 7 p.m.