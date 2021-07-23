Macon Bacon hosting tryouts for Breakfast Bowl

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Bacon will host their Breakfast Bowl tryouts this weekend.

The Breakfast Bowl is a nine game series the Bacon plays against their rival Savannah Bananas after the regular season.

It will last from August 12-28. They’ll play four games in Macon and five games in Savannah.

Tryouts are Saturday, July 24 and are open to anyone over 18. Experience levels can range from people who played baseball or softball in high school to those who have played professionally. We spoke with Macon Bacon President, Brandon Raphael, about the tryouts.

“When we play this additional breakfast bowl series, it’s an opportunity to bring in some that maybe didn’t get that look, maybe ended their career a little bit earlier,” he said. “Generally speaking it’s an opportunity to play in front of a great crowd and an opportunity to be seen again.”

Tryouts are at Luther Williams Field from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They’ll host call backs on Sunday. You can sign up on the Macon Bacon website.