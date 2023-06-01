Macon Bacon home opener slated for June 2nd

The Bacon have a new head coach, Easton Waterman.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — College baseball players from across the country flock to summer leagues aiming to enhance their skills before returning to school. However, only a select few get the chance to become a delightful breakfast item.

“I’m feeling excited first of all. Definitely just to be a piece of bacon for the summer. It’s definitely going to be cool,” said South Alabama left-handed pitcher Logan Wash.

In addition to being a part of the Macon Bacon, these players will have the opportunity to compete at Historic Luther Williams Field, a venue that has hosted numerous baseball legends.

“I looked at all that. I mean Justin Verlander, all of them, just not even in Macon but in the CPL league in general. I mean, it’s an honor to be where they were,” said Thomas University outfielder Matthew Delay Jr.

This year, the Bacon welcome another new head coach, Easton Waterman, who is currently with Dallas Baptist University as they compete in the NCAA Baseball National Tournament. Once his commitments with DBU conclude, he will join the team, and the transition to his role as head coach is expected to be seamless.

“Easton was our assistant coach last year. So he’s already been here,” said Bacon President Brandon Raphael. “He knows what our system’s like. He knows what our fans are. And that’s one of the biggest things is for them to know that they’re going to be expecting a full house. For them to be able to know what it’s like to coach and play in front of a large crowd.”

Of course, staying in game shape and improving are important objectives for athletes; however, the ultimate goal extends beyond the diamond.

“One thing I hope they get out of it is relationships. Just be able to build friendships that they’ll have forever,” said Bacon assistant coach Derek Orndorff. “Like I mentioned, I met Coach Waterman at summer ball and played with him. And a few years later, here we are coaching it. I had buddies that were at my wedding that I played summer ball with. So that would be the number one thing.”

The Bacon play the first game of their season on June 1 against the Florence Flamingos and host the Lexington County Blowfish on Friday, June 2, for their home opener.