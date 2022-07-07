Macon Bacon beat Lexington County Blowfish to begin a stretch of three games in three days

A five-run seventh inning propels the Bacon to victory.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Bacon defeat the Lexington County Blowfish 5-1 to begin a stretch of three games in three days.

It was a pitcher’s duel for most of the game, but the Bacon had five errors, one that led to the Blowfish’s only run of the game.

But in the bottom of the seventh, Mason Minzey hit a solo home run to tie the game, and the Bacon added four more runs in the frame to get the victory.

The Bacon are 15-17 on the season and are on the road tomorrow at the Florence Flamingos.