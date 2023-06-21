Macon artists celebrate Black Music Month, draw inspiration from city’s musical legacy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – June is Black Music Month, and Macon artists are looking to the city’s musical legacy as a foundation for the future of music.

Iconic Black musicians like Otis Redding and Little Richard helped to put Macon on the map as a music city. Today, local artists like C.M.D. Styles, The Family Tree, 2win and Blacc Mel are part of a new generation of Macon music.

President of Guap Records Ray Wilson says Black Music Month is a time to recognize the achievements of Black artists and the challenges they have overcome.

“I think it gives us an idea of the possible,” Wilson said. “When you know that people have done certain things coming from an area that you’re from, it inspires you a little bit to kind of strive for those same types of accomplishments.”

Wilson says recording studios like Capricorn and Guap Records, or venues like Serenity Entertainment Complex, are local staples that have helped artists start their careers. He encourages the community to support local artists so Macon music can continue to thrive.