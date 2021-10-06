Macon Area Habitat for Humanity celebrates Habitat Week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It’s Habitat Week, a time to promote home ownership and the need for affordable housing.

Macon Area Habitat for Humanity celebrated the week Monday with World Habitat Day and held a Blitz Build Dedication on Tuesday.

Wednesday, the Habitat ReStore hosted a 20% off sale on furniture and appliances. The sale was supposed to last one day, but because of all the rain, it’s now extended through Saturday.

We spoke with Ivey Hall, Executive Director for Macon Area Habitat for Humanity, about extending the sale.

“We hope that will give more shoppers an opportunity to come by the store when they feel safe and comfortable getting out in this weather,” Hall said. “Hopefully by Saturday, all the rain will be gone, and we’ll be ready for lots of shoppers to come see us.”

The ReStore is located at 690 Holt Avenue in Macon. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. On Saturday, it’s open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sales from the ReStore help fund Habitat’s mission.

Habitat will dedicate three new homes in Lynmore Estates Thursday at 9 a.m. and will host a Home Court Pickleball Tournament at the Tattnall Square Tennis and Pickleball Center on Friday.