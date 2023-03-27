Flooding forces evacuation of 100+ residents from Macon apartment complex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 100 residents of a Macon apartment complex were evacuated Monday after their apartments were flooded.

Timber Pointe Apartments on Old Clinton Road were flooded as storms moved through overnight and into the morning.

Some residents had to be escorted by boat.

“There’s no one that’s had any medical issues right now,” Lt. Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said. “No one that’s been in trouble drowning or anything like that. We’re just concerned the fact the water is rising, and it’s covered the parking lot and covered several vehicles down in the parking lot.”

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the Red Cross will help assist tenants affected.