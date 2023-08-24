Macon Action Plan kicks off third phase with input from public

The focus of phase three will be to maintain the growth that has happened since the program started in 2015.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The public is invited to participate in shaping the future of downtown Macon for the kickoff of phase three of the Macon Action Plan (MAP.)

The Macon-Bibb Urban Development Authority hosted an open house Thursday at Fall Line Brewing Company for the community to provide input on how to maintain the growth that has happened downtown because of MAP.

Urban Development Authority Executive Director Alex Morrison says part of the Macon Action Plan’s success is thanks to feedback from the community.

“How do we make sure that all of the folks who are in and around Macon can feel seen and feel like they are a part of and benefiting from the growth in downtown Macon?” Morrison asked.

The Macon Action Plan started in 2015 with the goal of growing and improving Macon’s urban core.

If you were not able to attend the open house, you can still make your voice heard by taking the survey here.