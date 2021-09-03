Low humidity, dry conditions Friday

It felt really nice across Middle Georgia this afternoon and evening as we are just starting to see the impact of high pressure to our north.

Through the day tomorrow we will see the dry air fully settle in, creating a comfortable afternoon and evening across the area.



A cold front to our south will stall through the day Saturday, bringing a chance of showers to parts of Florida and even the Georgia coast.

Middle Georgia will continue to see sunny skies and low humidity through Saturday.



Humidity starts slowly making a return as a cold front approaches the area, but rain chances will hold off until the start of next week.

I don’t think every day will be a rain out next week, but expect at least a chance of storms each day as the front stalls over Middle Georgia.



Highs for much of next week will be warming into the 90s, so even with the front across the area, temps will still be close to normal.