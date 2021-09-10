Low humidity, cooler temps return Friday

A cold front pushed through Middle Georgia during the day today, bringing an end to the rain and tropical humidity.

Dry air continues to filter in this evening, which will allow our overnight lows to drop into the low 60s.

Friday will be a grade A day in Middle Georgia with mostly clear skies through the day and low humidity.

High pressure that is keeping us clear will continue to hang around through the weekend, with no real weather worries for a few days.



Although the humidity will be returning by the end of the weekend, we will be keeping the rain out of our area for a few more days.

Showers and storms will be possible by the middle and end of next week, but the chances are still pretty low.



If all of that wasn’t enough, the tropics are staying pretty busy.

We are watching a few different areas of storms for potential tropical development in the next week.

Nothing we are concerned about in the near future for Middle Georgia, but definitely worth mentioning.