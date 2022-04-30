Longtime Jones County athletic director takes over at Stratford Academy

Barry Veal leaves Jones County after 29 years.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After the resignation of former Stratford Academy athletic director Mark Farriba, the Eagles wasted no time naming a new athletic director.

After 21 years as Jones County’s baseball coach and another eight years as the athletic director, longtime Greyhound Barry Veal will be making his way to Macon as the new AD at Stratford Academy.

Veal touched on the long-standing academic success at Stratford, but his personal challenge is to make Stratford into an acclaimed athletic program as well.

“Football Friday nights is something. But for the kids that are playing tennis or the kids that are playing baseball or whatever the sport it may be, that is their football Friday night. And we want to make them feel the same way. So every sport is important. We want to be good in every sport. And we want people when they think of Stratford not only to think of academics but think of athletics,” said Veal.

AD Veal is currently taking care of both athletic programs and will officially become the full-time Stratford athletic director beginning June 1.