Lockerly in Lights is back for a second year

You can see the lights from inside the comfort of your car. The light display stretches for one mile.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Lockerly Arboretum in Milledgeville is getting into the Christmas spirit early this year.

Lockerly in Lights is back, and organizers say they’re hoping to see more people come out this year. According to Jennifer Pollard, Executive Director for the organization, says last years event welcomed over 5,000 families.

“We started it last year in response to covid-19, as a family friendly but covid safe way to enjoy the holidays.”

The light display is all for a great cause.

“The funds that we raise through this event, supports our mission and all of our activities. we see about 5,000 school children a year, so it will support our education activities, it will also help us maintain these beautiful 50 acres, as well as maintaining rose hill, our historic property,” said Pollard.

The lights wouldn't be possible without the help of 15 sponsors though. One of those include Visit Milledgeville.

The entrance fee is just 10 dollars per vehicle, cash or check only. This year Pollard says there’s more to see this year.

“Our office has actually been working for several years to try to continue to build the Christmas season in Milledgeville,” said Rebekah Snider the Executive Director for Visit Milledgeville.

Snider says she’s looking forward to driving through the tunnel of lights, and encourages everyone to go out and experience the magic at Lockerly Arboretum.

“Our community members and those that live regionally but also a huge destination draw to share our beautiful community with those outside of an hour radius,” said Snider.

The light display will be open every Saturday until the end of the year.