Local shelters see benefits from #BettyWhiteChallenge

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – People across the nation are honoring TV legend Betty White by giving to animals in need, and shelters in Middle Georgia are seeing the benefits.

Monday would have been Betty White’s 100 birthday. To celebrate her and her love for animals, shelters across Middle Georgia have been hosting fundraisers in her name.

A Betty White Challenge has gone viral on social media to support her love for animals on her birthday. People are asked to make $5 donations to animal shelters and rescue agencies.

Dairy Queen in Gray has been raising money this month by selling “pup cups” for the local animal control. Owner Justin Kelly says White’s birthday is just the icing on the cake.

“We have had a lot of people say something about the Betty White Challenge today,” Kelly said “A lot of people have come through. It’s going across the nation, so hopefully, it’ll give us the bump we need for the animal shelter.”

The restaurant is hoping to raise enough money to help out with 10 adoptions. Each adoption from Jones County Animal Control costs $110.

White served as a Morris Animal Foundation trustee for 42 years and sponsored more than 30 animal health studies. During an interview in 2007, she talked about her passion for animals, saying, “They’ve always been my best friends right from the word ‘go.'”

Hawkinsville Animal Control raised more than $500 thanks in part to the Betty White Challenge.

“She was a huge animal supporter, as everyone knows, and so it was very heartwarming that they chose to do that for this particular occasion,” shelter volunteer Liz Martin said.

Although Hawkinsville Animal Control has now exceeded its goal of $500, it’s never too late to donate. You can help by sending money to Pulaski City Hall or taking items to the Pulaski County 911 Center.