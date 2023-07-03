Local shelter urges pet protection this Independence Day

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, All About Animals shelter in Macon is urging local pet owners to ensure the safety of their animals during noise from fireworks.

Shelter staff and volunteers report an increase in missing dogs during past fireworks celebrations.

The shelter is advising pet owners to keep their dogs inside a secure location to avoid any chances of disappearance.

If that’s not possible, they recommend making sure pets’ ID tags and microchips are current should they go missing.

“Just make sure you got some kind of phone number identification on them,” volunteer Lisa Goss said. “Put it on their collar, just anything in case they do get spooked, get scared, they jump the fence or run off and they get lost.”

All About Animals also suggests keeping your dog distracted to keep them calm during fireworks displays.

The shelter isn’t just focused on pet safety during this holiday week. They’re also hosting an adoption event this Saturday, July 8. Visit their Facebook page for more info.