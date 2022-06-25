Local reactions to the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- Nearly 50 years of guaranteed abortion protection have now been rolled back.

Friday morning the United States Supreme Court officially overturned Roe V. Wade

The Kolbe Center is a local organization that helps mothers meet their needs.

Director of the pro-life organization says she looks to help moms in anyway she can.

“Our goal, my goal is to always help a mom how she is most comfortable and I will tell, I have never had a mom tell me I’m glad I had that abortion,” said Ann Beall.

Dr. Nadine Becker is an OBGYN in the Atlanta area she said that this ruling will not decrease the number of abortions but will only increase the number of unsafe abortions.

“There is no place for judges or politicians in the exam room, and it’s unconscionable that both our supreme court justices and state leaders would try to take away our patients’ bodily autonomy and control over their health,” Said Atlanta OBGYN Dr Mimi Zieman.

When asked about abortions in the instance of rape or endangerment to the mother’s life Beall offered this response.

“We’re talking about a really small percentage of the abortion that are done in our country and what I will say is that is still a human,” said Beall.