Dreams and Drag: local queen joins ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race’

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – $100,000, and a drag superstar title, is on the line for a Hancock County native competing on Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

After nine years of doing drag, Angeria Paris Van Michaels auditioned for season 14 of Drag Race. Unlike many competitors, producers selected Van Michaels to join the cast on her first try. Within the first four episodes of the show, Angeria won multiple challenges.

Most recently, she won the ‘Night of 1000 J. Los” Runway challenge.

We sat down with Miss Van Michaels for an exclusive interview to talk about small-town dreams and drag.

To keep up with this queen, follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @AngeriaVM. Ru Paul’s Drag Race airs on Fridays on VH1.