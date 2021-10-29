Local pediatricians awaiting covid-19 vaccine approval for children 5-11

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The CDC has yet to approve the Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. One local pediatrician office says though, they’re ready to start administering the vaccine once they get the green light.

According to Pediatrician Dr. Jason Smith, the delta variant has impacted the younger children. That’s why he says once the vaccine is approved, they will encourage the vaccine.

“We are always in support of good research, so I think that they have taken their time on this age group.”

Dr. Smith says many parents ask questions regarding the safety of the vaccine and it’s efficacy. He wants to ensure parents the vaccine is safe.

Taylor Everidge, a Nurse Practitioner with Primary Pediatrics, says parents have questions each day about the vaccine rollout.

“Most parents are anxious to get their younger ones approved, I think most of them have gotten their older ones vaccinated and their ready to get the younger ones.”

Laina and Dacid Buckles are parents of a toddler, who is not yet eligible for the vaccine. They’re considering putting their child up for the vaccine trials though.

“We want to protect him just like, we want to protect everyone around us, we both got fully vaccinated, we work in the public everyday and we don’t want him to get sick and we don’t want to get other sick.”

Lynn Sutton has a four year old son that will soon be five. She has no doubts about the vaccine, and hopes the approval comes soon.

“I don’t really think they’ll be too much of a concern, all I had was a sore, and I had the Pfizer so, I think he’ll be fine with it.”

Dr. Smith says once the approval is given, he will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine.