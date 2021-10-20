Local nonprofits deal with increase of homelessness following end of eviction moratorium

Local nonprofits are seeing an increase in homelessness following the end of eviction moratoriums.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Local nonprofits are seeing an increase in homelessness following the end of eviction moratoriums.

Eviction moratoriums ended back in August, and there’s now an influx of families at the Brookdale Warming Center.

“Our homeless population that was coming in were people that were experiencing homelessness more chronically,” Alison Bender, the center’s executive director, said.

“Meaning they’ve been experiencing it for quite some time.”

Bender says they’re now seeing double the amount of families coming through their doors. In order to help families, they even partnered with the Bibb County School District to ensure students are continuing their education.

“When the children are at school, then we can help the parents work on those next steps to move forward,” Bender said. “Whatever that process may look like, each family we consider as an individual, and we work with them on an individual bases to move forward.”

United Way of Central Georgia says it’s also received an increase in calls asking for assistance. President George McCanless says although the eviction moratoriums may have ended, they still have an eviction coalition.

The eviction coalition is made up of several key agencies, including the magistrate court, Georgia legal services and others.

“There are hundred of families that are still in some state, whether facing eviction or trying to get the funding,” he said.

Thanks to the 211 mobile, United Way can now go into neighborhoods to reach people who may need help.

“Calling 2-1-1, all of the other agencies in town can help,” he said. “They can offer support whether it be financial assistance, help with food or things like that.”

You can call 211 to get assistance or visit the Brookdale Warming Center.