Local newscast hosting Hispanic Heritage Celebration

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— There’s a big celebration for Hispanic Heritage month on Sunday in Macon.

September 15 to October 15 is a time to honor those Hispanic contributions and influences.

Moises Velez with ‘Que Pasa,’ a local newscast in the area, wants to do just that. That’s why he’s organizing the Hispanic Heritage celebration. It will be Smiley’s Flea Market on Hawkinsville Road.

The event will feature dances, music from mariachis and Mexican bands. Velez says it will be the first event like this in the area.

“This is what I love to do for my community, so they can come together, celebrate, enjoy the differences that we have but at the same time the common things that we have,” said Velez.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Masks will be given out and the Department of Heath will have COVID-19 vaccines available.