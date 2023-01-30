Local middle school students receive $10,000 toward college education

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Six Hutchings College and Career Academy students are proud recipients of the REACH Georgia scholarship.

This scholarship will provide $10,000 toward each student’s college of choice in Georgia to help finance their education and mitigate financial burden.

Parent Raquel Redding expressed her excitement about the scholarship and its potential impact on her child’s future.

“As a college graduate over 30 years myself, and still being burdened with debt, I just think that it’s something that you shouldn’t have to worry about is the debt,” she said. “You should be able to go to college, get that education, not have debt to worry about and build a life free of worries about debt.”