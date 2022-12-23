Local law enforcement increasing its presence on the roads

With more drivers on the road, Sergeant Brandon Brown with Georgia State Patrol will strictly enforce highway safety.

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–As holiday traffic picks up on one of the busiest travel days of the year, law enforcement is making sure drivers get to their holiday destination safely.

According to AAA, more than 3.2 million Georgians will be on the road this weekend.

“Our goal is to reduce crashes and injuries. We want to make sure that everyone gets to their destination during the holidays safel,” he said.

They’ll also be out helping anyone who may get stranded in the frigid temperatures.

“Since the temperature is dropping over tonight and through the weekend, we want to make sure people are safe,” Sgt. Brown said “If they need help, they can call 911 or they can call *GPS, which will come straight to us and we can get someone out there to help them.”

Local law enforcement agencies like the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, will also increase its presence on the highway throughout the holidays.

“All the way through the holiday through the Christmas and the first of the year you know with traveling and everything we like to keep that presence.” said Deputy Anthony Thompson of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. “Now, Monroe County Sheriff’s actively enforces traffic laws year round, but we like to have more of presence during the holidays period just to ensure everybody gets to their destination safely.”

Deputy Thompson says he wants drivers to be aware of three things before driving to your holiday destination.

“Be aware of your surrounding, stay off your cellphones and don’t drink and drive,” he said.

Law enforcement officials say you will see an increased police presence on road through the rest of the year.