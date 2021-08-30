Local hospitals asks you avoid the emergency room if possible

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— With COVID cases continuing to rise in Middle Georgia, local health officials urge the community to avoid the emergency room if possible.

Doctors at Atrium Health Navicent say, before entering an emergency room you should think of your options. Those include heading to an Urgent care or using the My Atrium app, where you can access a doctor from home.

“You can be able to put your symptoms in, connect with a practitioner and even potentially be able to get a prescription to help you with your condition,” said Dr. Sandy Duke, the Chief Clinical officer at Atrium Health Navicent.

According to Dr. Duke, a patient can potentially experience long wait times right now.

That’s why they offer various virtual options. “We have virtual ICU consultations. so that we can support critically ill patients in our rural care facilities like Atrium Health Baldwin or atrium health peach,” said Dr. Duke. They even have a pediatric infectious disease option.

Dr. Duke says the pandemic has changed the way people seek medical help, but they’re helping everyone who needs it.

Piedmont Macon is also encouraging patients to not head to the emergency room, unless it’s an emergency.

“Anytime someone comes to the emergency room we are going to see them no matter what, but when you have over crowding as it is we’re always going to see the sickest patients first, ” said Vincenzo Happach, an Emergency Medicine Resident.

According to Piedmont Macon, issues like fractures and shortness of breathe is when you should go to the emergency room.