Local health providers now administering vaccine to children five and up

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Several local health officials in Middle Georgia are now offering the Pfizer vaccine to children ages five and up. Currently the state is at a 50 percent vaccination rate. But where do children fall in this percentage?

According to the North Central Health Districts, within its 13 county coverage area, 500 children ages 5 to 9 have received one dose of the vaccine. While around 7,000 children ages 10 to 14 have received their first dose.

Michael Hokanson, the Public Information Officer with the NCHD says it’s going to take awhile until they say those numbers increase.

“We’re not seeing huge increases in vaccination rates within out 13 county district, that particular age group is still lesser than the state average,” said Hokanson.

With a low vaccination rate amongst children, the NCHD says the community should take extra safety measures during the holidays.

“With mixed groups maybe, unvaccinated, vaccinated, it’s important for each person to do their own risk assessment, it’s important for the host of an event to lay down some ground rules for visitors.”

Atrium Health Navicent is one health provider that recently began offering the Covid-19 vaccine to children.

A total of five children received the vaccine on the first day, but Chief Medical Director of Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital Edward Clark says, the number is slowly increasing.

“The higher rate of vaccination that we have, the less likely we’ll be spreading the disease,” said Clark.

As more children prepare to roll up their sleeve, Atrium Health Navicent also has tips on how to have a safe holiday during Covid-19.

“Everybody still needs to mask appropriately,” said Clark. “Wash your hands just how we have been to decrease the spread of viruses. And it’s not just this virus, we need to be careful spreading other infections as well.”

You can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment with Atrium Health Navicent at http://covidsagega.org