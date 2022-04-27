Local health experts offer details on Covid-19 treatment now available for kids under 12

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — More than two years into the pandemic, kids under the age of 12 can now get treatment for Covid-19.

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of Remdesivir

Dr. Jason Smith with Primary Pediatrics says it’s another option to treat kids who get severely sick with Covid.

“It’s a broad spectrum antiviral that’s been used in adults during the pandemic,” Dr. Smith said. “It was approved down to 12 years old kids, and now it’s approved down to 3 kilograms, which is basically six and a half pounds.”

Michael Hokanson, Public Information Officer with the North Central Health District, says local public health departments aren’t administering Remdesivir. He says you will need to visit a medical provider to get it.

“If and when vaccination for the younger age group is approved, the treatment is not a substitution for vaccination,” he said.

Dr. Smith says Remdesivir is an antiviral IV treatment. It’s different from the monoclonal antibody treatment we saw last year.

“The worst part of it is probably the IV,” Dr. Smith explained. “Other than that, there are some side effects, like headaches and that kind of thing, which you can see with about any medicine, so it’s not anything to be afraid of.”

Hokanson says even though there have only been a handful of severe outcomes of Covid-19 among the pediatric age group, Remdesivir is another tool to fight the virus.

“It’s one more thing out there that might be able to save a life, might be able to save a kid that’s in hospitalization,” he said.

Health experts are still encouraging people to get their Covid vaccine if they have not already. You can click here to find a vaccination location near you.