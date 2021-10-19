Local governments: employee vaccination incentives have been a success

FORT VALLEY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)—It’s been almost one year since vaccines have been available to the community.

In an effort to get more people vaccinated, Middle Georgia counties have put an incentive in place for their employees.

In September, the Peach County board of Commissioners approved a $500 incentive, if employees showed proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

“At the time we were about a 30 percent vaccination rate, as of today we are at 93 percent. So it’s been such an outstanding success,” said Peach County Chairman, Martin Moseley.

According to Chairman Moseley, the money was provided thanks to the help of the American Rescue Funds.

Due to the increase in vaccinations, Chairman Moseley says they’ve extended the deadline to receive the money to the end of October.

“We have 179 employees, of those we have 167 vaccinated as of today, and we have 91 spouses that have been vaccinated. We extended this money to not only our employees, but to their spouses,” said Chairman Moseley.

The Baldwin County Board of Commissioners also provided an incentive. Which gives each employee that got vaccinated an extra vacation day.

“If you’re fully vaccinated and you contract covid-19, then you get an extra 80 hours of sick leave,” said Baldwin County mager Carlos Tobar.

According to Tobar, over half of their employee’s have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The County sent out a survey to see if it would help increase the vaccination rate.

“We wanted to see if any other incentives would help motivate people. But no, people are firmly entrenched in their positions,” said Tobar.

Both county officials say they will continue to encourage employees and the community to get vaccinated.