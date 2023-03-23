Local dog care business promotes puppy services on National Puppy Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s National Puppy Day, a day to show love to your pets or consider adopting one from a local shelter.

Camp Bow Wow in Warner Robins is spreading awareness about its services in Middle Georgia.

The dog care business offers grooming and bathing for your puppy. It also helps to socialize and teach pups new tricks.

“It gives them a place to go,” receptionist Susan Hayzlett said. “People that have to go to the hospital or just need to go out for the day, it’s a great place to drop off their dogs. They can be socialized with other dogs, because dogs teach dogs more than people teach dogs.”

Camp Bow Wow is located at 925 Lake Joy Drive in Warner Robins.