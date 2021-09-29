Local doctors report decrease in Mammogram screenings ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Doctors in Macon say they’ve seen a decrease recently in the number of women getting Mammogram screenings.

Ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, local doctors say it’s important to get screened.

“Don’t delay getting your screening mammograms,” Breast Imaging Service Line Manager at Atrium Health Navicent Latasha Hill said. “The earlier that we catch breast cancer the better the treatment options, so don’t let the pandemic stop you from getting screened.”

According to Atrium Health Navicent, they’ve seen a 20% decrease in screenings since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Paul Dale, the Oncology Services Director at Atrium Health Navicent, says the pandemic did put a pause on screening.

“However, now facilities are back up, they’re being Covid-19 sensitive, and we are especially in our breast program all of our sites are resuming screening,” he said.

Piedmont Macon areports about a 15% decrease in mammogram screenings.

Statistics show that breast cancer is the most common cancer and second leading cause of death in women.

Danielle Rogers, the Cancer Center Director at Piedmont Macon, says you should be getting screened regularly.

“Skipping a year may seem harmless. but you also have to remember the doubling time for cancer cells doesn’t follow a time frame,” she said.

Atrium Health Navicent is hosting a Mammogram Marathon on October 6 to offer extended hours for women to get screened.

Piedmont Macon is also offering screenings on various Saturdays in the month of October. To schedule an appointment, you can call (877)357-0761.