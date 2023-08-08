Local crews spend morning responding to overnight storm damage

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Crews in Bibb County had to clean up from storms overnight and this Tuesday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office posted photos on it’s Facebook page showing Sergeant Carlos Stokes removing part of a fallen tree along Emery Highway.

The sheriff’s office says Sergeant Stokes keeps a handsaw in his patrol cruiser for weather emergencies.

In Houston County, there were reports of several trees down in the area, that includes near Lake Joy Road and North Lake Drive.

We also saw trees down along south Houston Lake Road, near the intersection of Cohen Walker Drive.