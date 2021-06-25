Macon church garden feeding community

The Link Baptist Church in Macon is using food to connect the community.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local church held a friendly competition that quickly grew into something bigger than they expected.

A friendly competition between the church’s seniors and young people started after the church planted a garden in March.

Just three months after planting the garden, the land is now overflowing with fruits and vegetables to harvest.

Terrance Denson has been working in the garden and says it feels good to help others.

“It’s good to see us being able to feed families and those who may be hungry and don’t have anything,” Denson said. “To be able to bless them with something that they may need is amazing.”

The church hopes to keep growing food and feed as many people as possible.

People can pick up bags of fruits and vegetables daily at the church, located at 3768 Mercer Street. A church deacon is usually there at 9:30 each morning to harvest the food.