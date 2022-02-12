Local businesses host ‘Anti-Valentine’s Day’ celebrations

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Valentine’s Day can be annoying if you’re single.

Even if you’re not single, the commercialization of the holiday can be too much for some. That’s why Hazard’s in Perry decided to throw an ‘Anti-Valentine’s Day’ party Friday night.

“We have a big Voodoo doll, and we have little ones that you can color in and pin to the big one,” co-owner Eric Schultz said. “We have photo opportunities with the little heartache and breakup signs, and we’ll be playing nothing but your favorite breakup songs.”

Schultz says throwing the party had nothing to do with hating love.

“We love love here,” he said. “We’re pro-love. We’re just anti-Valentine’s Day.”

If you’re not a fan of Valentine’s Day, you can go to Splinters Axe House in Warner Robins and throw axes at a picture of your ex.

Manager Chad Marshall says they normally don’t allow people to put anything on the boards, but after doing the event last year, they had a lot of requests to do it again.

“There’s a lot of scorned individuals across both genders, but there’s nothing more than the simple gratitude of destroying an ex’s photo,” he said. “Most people choose to burn them, throw them out. In our case, we’re throwing axes at them.”

You can bring a photo of your own or print one at Splinters from your phone. Marshall says you don’t have to be anti-Valentine’s Day to throw axes.

“Throwing the axes at the picture of your ex isn’t the only thing you can do for Valentine’s Day,” he said. “We’re also open for date night as well. As far as throwing the axes goes, it’s just something you can’t do anywhere else in Central Georgia.”

Splinters is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays but will let you throw an axe at a picture of your ex all week during normal business hours.